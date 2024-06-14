Christian Response To Pride Month Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at how Christians should respond to June as Pride Month in their communities. Dr. Rosaria Butterfield was a former LGBT activist and lesbian, who was transformed by Jesus Christ and is now is an author, speaker, pastor’s wife, home-school mom, and former professor of English and women’s studies at Syracuse University. She talks about the need for Christians to be light as those caught in the homosexual and transgender ideology are in need of God’s truth and love. Hear more from Dr. Rosaria Butterfield on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”