Christian Organizations United For Upcoming Election

COLORADO SPRINGS – Two Christian groups announced they are joining forces to rally one million social conservatives to vote at the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. The announcement by Christians Engaged and the Family Policy Alliance Foundation comes amid concern that millions of reluctant voters, identifying as socially conservative Christians, might not cast a ballot. During the previous presidential election, an estimated 25 million churchgoers reportedly did not make it to the polls. Founder and President of Christians Engaged, Bunni Pounds said we may have to choose between imperfect candidates, but we need to look at what the candidate says they believe and what the political party they stand for believes. Craig DeRoche, CEO of Family Policy Alliance Foundation, said the joint effort to muster one million socially conservative Christian voters was not merely about winning elections. It’s about “instilling a legacy of biblical values and responsible voting habits in both current and future generations. According to a new Barna survey, conducted by Arizona Christian University, nearly one-third of evangelicals do not participate in elections, which could mean millions of Christians are going to be missing from the 2024 presidential election and other important elections unless the situation turns around.