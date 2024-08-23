Check For Those Nasty Ticks

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being urged by state officials to take precautions to prevent Lyme disease. Being outdoors is an important way to support health and wellness, but you need to check for ticks and tick bites. PA ranks in the top 10 in the nation for Lyme disease cases per 100,000 residents. In 2024, the state Health Department has recorded so far 11,263 lab-confirmed cases of Lyme disease. Most cases can be treated with a short course of antibiotics; however, if the infection is left untreated, it can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Earlier this year, to better inform Pennsylvanians about tickborne diseases, the PA Department of Health launched a new online dashboard to show where ticks are prevalent and help them prepare to take appropriate precautions while enjoying outdoor activities. You can access information on the dashboard by clicking on the photo below.

