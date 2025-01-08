Charges In Aberdeen Homicide

MARYLAND – Charges have been filed against four individuals after a homicide took the life of a teen in Harford County, Maryland. It happened Jan. 5 when authorities responded to the 1300 block of N. Sewards Court in Aberdeen for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located two male victims with gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Jaylen Jackson of Aberdeen was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released. In the basement of the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was 18-year-old Kylonne Taylor of Aberdeen, who was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation found four individuals entered the residence while a birthday party was occurring. Once inside, an altercation occurred. During the altercation, shots were fired striking Jackson and Taylor. Authorities later charged 18-year-olds Amir Dorsey and Quinton Jackson, both from Edgewood, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Abingdon, charged as an adult, and 18-year-old Tyjeir Cole from Aberdeen. During the collection of evidence, a handgun was located. That handgun has been reported as stolen from North Carolina. Detectives do not believe it was fired in this shooting. The handgun used in the murder has not been recovered. All suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Harford County Detention Center. Dorsey and Jackson have been released on their own recognizance. Cole and the juvenile suspect are being held without bail. The investigation into the case continues.