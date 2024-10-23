Charges Filed In Lancaster County Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – Police have charged a Lancaster woman involved in a September 28, 2023 crash that later claimed a life. 47-year-old Gleny Asencio De Valdez turned left in front of another motorist, causing them to strike her vehicle. That motorist was severely injured and later died October 14, 2023. De Valdez did not possess a valid driver’s license, but had a learners’ permit, and no one was in the vehicle with her, as required by the vehicle code. Video footage of the crash was obtained from a nearby security camera. It captured the traffic signal was green for the victim. Tests found that the traffic signal was functioning properly. It was also determined that the victim was not speeding. A criminal complaint was filed on October 17, 2024. At that time, she was arraigned and released on unsecured bail.