Charges Filed In Lancaster County Burglary Case

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office filed charges related to Tuesday night’s incident that led to an officer involved shooting in Penn Township. 36-year-old Christopher Rivera of Middletown faces counts of robbery, rape, and sexual assault. On August 27 at 8:17 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Calm Spa located in Penn Town Shopping Center in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road. Officers entered the business and were approached by two female employees. Officers then saw a male running toward the back of the business. The male, later identified as Rivera, fled out a rear door where he encountered two additional officers. A review of body worn cameras showed that as Rivera ran, he refused to follow multiple commands to stop, and pulled what appeared to be a firearm and continued to flee with the firearm in his hand. One officer fired his service weapon and hit Rivera. Officers rendered first aid to Rivera, who was then taken to the hospital. Investigators learned Rivera entered the business and was told they were closed. Rivera pulled out what appeared to be a firearm, took money, and then sexually assaulted both employees. Rivera was arraigned and bail was set at $1 million. He remains in the hospital at this time under guard.