Certain PA Seniors/Military Vets Can Get Reduced Vehicle Fees

HARRISBURG – A new law allows more PA seniors and certain military veterans to be eligible for reduced or eliminated vehicle registration fees. Act 60 of 2024 went into effect this month. It increased the annual income cap for a retiree to qualify for a reduced vehicle registration fee of $11. The previous income cap to qualify was $19,200. Due to the newly enacted state law, the annual income cap is now $29,906, and it will be adjusted annually for inflation. The expansion will allow more retired persons to be eligible for the reduced fee. The measure also included a proposal to eliminate registration and titling fees for one passenger vehicle or truck weighing 9,000 pounds or less owned by certain military veterans: those who lost a limb or eye or who became partially paralyzed while serving; veterans captured by the enemy in any armed conflict for which the Defense Department authorizes a campaign medal; and veterans awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor or the Purple Heart.