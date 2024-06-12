Ceremonial Bill Signing Of PA Clean Slate Legislation

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro hosted a ceremonial bill signing with state officials and criminal justice reform advocates to celebrate the Clean Slate legislation that passed with bipartisan support and was signed by the Governor. The legislation expands PA’s Clean Slate initiative and establishes a process for the automatic expungement of criminal records for Pennsylvanians who receive an unconditional pardon. Now, the updated law takes effect, ensuring more people can begin to get the second chances they deserve. The governor said that a minor conviction from years ago shouldn’t prevent someone from getting a job or renting an apartment – especially if that person has received a pardon. When someone gets a second chance, that should be a real opportunity to start over and succeed. The bill includes a set of steps to remove unnecessary barriers for Pennsylvanians who want to rebuild their lives and meaningfully contribute to our communities.