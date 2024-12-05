Cemetery Theft Investigation In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating a cemetery theft. On December 3 around 3:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-active theft at the Rolling Green Cemetery at 1811 Carlisle Road in Camp Hill. The staff discovered that at least twenty bronze memorial vases had been stolen sometime within the last week. The thief stole them primarily from the southeast section of the cemetery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-975-7575.