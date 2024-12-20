Busy Travel Time For The Holidays

HARRISBURG – As many families prepare to celebrate the Christmas & New Year holidays, motorists are encouraged to protect themselves this busy holiday travel season by driving sober, belted, and focused. Put safety first, leave plenty of time for your journey, and be courteous to fellow travelers. Nationally, AAA is predicting a record number of people expected to travel to close out 2024. More than 119 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end holidays, between December 21, 2024 and January 1, 2025. This year’s projection surpasses the previous record set in 2019, by about 64,000 travelers, according to AAA. Most of the travelers, 107 million, plan to go by car, while nearly 8 million plan to fly, AAA says. The rest will go by train, bus or boat, according to AAA’s annual holiday survey.