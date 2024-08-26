Burglar Hits Route 66

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary of the Route 66 Restaurant at 45 W Liberty Street in Lancaster on July 25 of this year. Around 1:18 a.m., a suspect entered the business and stole cash from one of the registers. Surveillance footage was obtained during and just after the crime occurred. You can see photos of the suspect below. The suspect appears to have tattoos on his left elbow and right forearm. Anyone who might recognize the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.