Bring Your Bible Day Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Focus On The Family is preparing for Bring Your Bible Day next month. Emerson Collins is the Project Director of Bring Your Bible Day – a day to take God’s Word with you to your school and work. Bring Your Bible Day is the first Thursday in October, which is October 3, 2024. You can learn more as Emerson Collins is featured on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.” More information can be obtained by clicking on the banner below.

