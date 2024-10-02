Bring Your Bible Day October 3rd

LANCASTER – Focus On The Family is preparing for Bring Your Bible Day tomorrow. Emerson Collins is the Project Director of Bring Your Bible Day – a day to take God’s Word with you to your school and work. Originally called Bring Your Bible To School Day, this year brings a change to encourage school students and their parents to take their Bibles to school and to work. In 2023, over 1 million students participated and over 5,000 schools were involved. They have resources to help students and parents bring their Bibles and engage in life saving conversations about the Bible and the Gospel message. You can find out more about Bring Your Bible Day – always held the first Thursday in October – by clicking on the banner below.