Bridge Dedicated To Columbia Leader

COLUMBIA – A bridge dedication ceremony was held today in Columbia, Lancaster County. Lancaster County lawmakers – Sen. Ryan Aument and Rep. Brett Miller – dedicated the Route 441 bridge that crosses over Route 30 to honor Major Gen. Edward Shannon, who served as a captain and command of a company during the Spanish-American War. Following his military service, Shannon served as PA’s lieutenant governor from 1930-1935 and also as Lancaster County prothonotary. Shannon unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor in 1934. He was born in Phoenixville, but grew up in Columbia. Outside of his public service, Shannon worked as General Manager of Lucas Manufacturing, a clothes-making business in Columbia owned by his wife’s family. He died in 1946 in Columbia and was buried at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.