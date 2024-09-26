Brethren Disaster Relief Auction Approaches

LEBANON – Preparations are underway for the 47th annual Brethren Disaster Relief Auction held at the Lebanon Valley Expo tomorrow and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The Auction, in cooperation with the Atlantic Northeast and Southern Districts of the Church of the Brethren, began in 1977 and has provided more than $19 million in disaster relief to victims of natural disasters both in the U.S. and internationally. Funds raised not only pay for emergency supplies for disaster victims, but also support volunteer disaster relief trips throughout the year. In the past few years, funds and volunteers from the Auction have helped immediate relief efforts and long-term clean-up and rebuilding from such disasters as earthquakes in Haiti to tornadoes and floods in PA. The two-day event may have as many as five different auctions taking place at once. Besides a variety of children’s activities, there will be plenty of food. Information can be found at brethrenauction.org or by calling 717-823-2745.