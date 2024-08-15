Body Found In Yellow Breeches Creek

YORK COUNTY – Rescuers located the body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing in the Yellow Breeches Creek on Saturday afternoon. Matthew Coffroth, Jr of Lancaster County was kayaking with family and friends when he fell into the water and failed to resurface. His body was found yesterday in the area of the 1000 block of Limekiln Road, Fairview Township, York County, about a mile from where he was last seen. Multiple fire and rescue agencies were involved in the search. The York County Coroner ruled the cause of death from drowning.