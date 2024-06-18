Bipartisan PA Marijuana Legalization Bill Being Introduced

HARRISBURG – Luzerne County Republican Rep. Aaron Kaufer and Allegheny County Democrat Rep. Emily Kinkead announced their intention to introduce a bipartisan marijuana legalization bill. The lawmakers say leveraging PA’s robust medical marijuana program and agricultural infrastructure, their proposal aims to foster job creation and generate tax revenue for the Commonwealth, while helping eradicate the illicit market plaguing many communities. It also implements a “clean slate” policy and criminal justice reforms for residents with marijuana-related convictions. The bill would also call for a transparent and accountable system of licensing and oversight under the PA Department of Agriculture. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for their proposal.