Bipartisan Home Repair Bill For Low Income Persons

WASHINGTON, DC – PA Democrat U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Republican Wyoming U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis have reintroduced a bipartisan bill to address the nationwide housing crisis by providing essential home repair assistance to low and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords. The legislation seeks to replicate the successful Whole-Home Repairs Program in PA on a federal scale through a five-year pilot initiative. Millions of families are living in residences that are unsafe, unhealthy, or unlivable because they can’t afford repairs. It’s estimated that over 6 million Americans live in places with serious deficiencies such as leaking roofs, mold, faulty wiring, or inadequate heating and cooling systems. The Whole-Home Repairs Act expands on PA’s program that provided grants and forgivable loans to help homeowners and small landlords repair and weatherize their properties.