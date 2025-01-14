Bipartisan Food Allergy Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation that would promote food allergy safety has been introduced. Allegheny County Reps. Natalie Mihalek, a Republican, and Arvind Venkat, a Democrat, proposed House Bill 77 which would mandate that menus in restaurants and food establishments contain a disclaimer regarding food allergies, posters to make servers aware of food allergies must be present in food preparation and staff areas, and establishment staff be required to undergo food allergy safety training. The lawmakers say that the last thing anyone should worry about while enjoying a meal with their family and friends is having a medical emergency brought on by a food allergy and a little information can go a long way in avoiding catastrophes. More than 33 million Americans have food allergies, and it is estimated that food allergies lead to 200 deaths per year. Over a 13-year period, nearly half of fatal food allergy reactions were caused by accidental food allergen exposure at a restaurant or other food service establishment. The bill has been referred to the PA House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.