Bipartisan Bill Addresses Violence Relocation

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation that would establish the Victims of Violence Relocation Act has been approved by the PA House. Under House Bill 2162, eligible violent crime survivors would be entitled to relocation assistance and extend the time frame for requesting such assistance from 90 to 180 days after the crime occurred. This would allow survivors more time to access necessary support and ensure they can utilize federal documentation to validate their need for relocation. Supporters say passage of the bill is a critical step in ensuring a commitment to making PA a safer place for victims of violence and providing a foundation of support during recovery. The PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence says one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.