Bills Tackling AI Images/Street Racing Go To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Two bills aimed at protecting the public in digital space and on roadways have passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1213 addresses the disturbing rise of AI-generated sexual images and deepfake technology. By criminalizing the use of AI to create non-consensual intimate images, the measure provides law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they need to hold offenders accountable. The other, House Bill 2266 cracks down on illegal street racing, which is a growing threat to public safety. The bill increases penalties, gives law enforcement the authority to impound vehicles, and targets those organizing such reckless activities. Both bills now move to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.