Bill Subjects PSBA To Right-To-Know Law

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill that would bring the PA School Boards Association or PSBA under the state’s Right to Know Law. Senate Bill 1183 provides public access to information about how taxpayer dollars are utilized by organizations that participate on the Public School Employees’ Retirement System or PSERS. The PSBA, a private nonprofit organization supporting elected school board directors, has staff members who enjoy the same benefits as public school teachers through PSERS. Bill supporters contend that the affiliation justifies subjecting the association to the same transparency requirements as public entities. The bill now moves to the PA House. The Senate’s decision comes shortly after the PA House approved House Bill 1743 that would mandate new school directors to undergo training by the PSBA.