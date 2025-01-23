Bill Protects Student Athletes From Cardiac Arrest

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed to require AEDs – automated external defibrillators – at any sporting event hosted by a PA school district. Additionally under the proposal, all coaches would be required to complete training on the proper use of AEDs in order to protect student athletes from sudden cardiac arrest which is the leading cause of death among student athletes participating in athletic practices and competitions. The proposal is named Damar’s Law, named for Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a game, but survived due to the immediate response from trainers and medical personnel. Lackawanna County Sen. Marty Flynn is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for the measure. Similar legislation had been proposed last session.