Bill Extends/Strengthens PA One Call Law

HARRISBURG – A bill to amend and extend the PA Underground Utility Line Protection Law – commonly known as the PA One Call Law – has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1237 ensures the continued protection of Pennsylvanians and the workers who maintain essential underground utilities such as gas, water, telecommunications, and more. It would permanently extend the PA One Call Law and includes amendments to enhance safety protocols such as communication improvements between excavators, facility owners, and the PUC, as well as better documentation of underground utility lines. By removing the sunset provision, the bill ensures that the law will remain in effect indefinitely, avoiding any future lapses in its critical protections. The current law is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The bill now heads to the PA House.