Bill Allows LPNs To Make Death Pronouncements

HARRISBURG – PA Senate lawmakers have approved a measure enabling licensed practical nurses working in a hospice setting to make death pronouncements. Currently, PA law allows registered nurses, medical doctors, physician assistants, and coroners to make death pronouncements. Senate Bill 1080 was introduced after lawmakers learned that many hospice facilities across PA face workforce shortages. Giving LPNs the authority to make death pronouncements can help hospice facilities address their staffing issues. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.