Bill Allows For Year Round Motorcycle Inspections

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Transportation Committee approved legislation to allow year-round safety inspections to be performed on motorcycles registered in PA. Even though motorcycles can be purchased and operated on PA roadways throughout the year, the state’s Vehicle Code currently mandates safety inspections can only be performed from March to October. Senate Bill 1147 would eliminate that restriction so motorcycle operators can enjoy uniformity and consistency. Motorcycle registration with PennDOT would continue to be tied to the month the vehicle is to be inspected. The bill now moves to the full state Senate for consideration.