Bill Allows For No Cost Feminine Hygiene Products For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration applauded the passage of House Bill 851 which would make feminine hygiene products available at no cost in PA schools. Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal calls for $3 million to provide the products in schools to help close a gap in women’s health care that they say hurts low-income girls and young women of color. PA Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin remarked that it is good health policy – increasing access to necessary products across the board so students can focus on math, music, and medieval history. The bill passed the PA House and now moves to the state Senate.