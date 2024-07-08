Biden Visits PA Despite Pleas To End Campaign

HARRISBURG (AP) – President Joe Biden urged his supporters to stay unified during a series of Sunday stops in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Biden was joined by Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, and U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman. Biden’s call for staying unified come as some leading congressional Democrats privately suggested it was time for him to abandon his reelection bid amid intensifying questions about whether he’s fit for another term. Biden has rejected undergoing independent cognitive testing, arguing that the everyday rigors of the presidency were proof enough of his mental acuity. Several Democrat committee leaders said Biden should step aside.