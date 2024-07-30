Bicyclist In Fatal Crash Identified

YORK COUNTY – Authorities have identified the bicyclist who died from injuries suffered in a crash with a vehicle last Saturday in York County. The York County Coroner says 48-year-old Joseph Klinedinst of Springfield Township was westbound on his bike on Mount Pisgah Road at Ducktown Road in Hellam Township around 10:15 a.m. when the bike impacted the side of an SUV that was pulling out to go east on Mount Pisgah Road. Klinedinst, who was wearing a helmet at the time, died at the scene. An autopsy ruled the death as accidental. Hellam Township Police and State Police are investigating the incident.