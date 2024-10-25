Biblical Values VS Political Expedience Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features another panel discussion held at the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit held October 3-6 in Washington, DC. Panel moderator FRC President Tony Perkins talks to three guests on “Principles vs. Practicals: Why Biblical Values Matter More Than Political Expedience. One panel member is Dr. Robert George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University, who said the left maintains toughness of their politicians. Also on the panel is Katy Faust, Founder of the group “Them Before Us” and Brent Keilen, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives with FRC. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”