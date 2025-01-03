Better Help For Sexual Exploitation Victims

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators plan to reintroduce legislation to update existing “safe harbor laws” to address the gaps in current statute regarding the protection and support of minors who have been sexual exploitation victims. The measure from Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin and Cameron County Sen. Cris Dush will aid victims in getting needed services through PA’s network of sexual assault response centers and the justice system. The proposal will cover all criminal offenses related to the sexual exploitation of children, not just specific crimes. Using a broader scope will ensure that all victims receive the assistance and protection they need, regardless of the circumstances of their exploitation. In the proposal, county agencies will have an essential role in improving coordination and response efforts. County agencies will help identify and assist sexually exploited children, which will strengthen the overall effectiveness of the program. The plan will also seek to ensure the privacy and safety of children since confidentiality is paramount to protecting sexually exploited children from further harm. It will also look to create alternative interventions and support mechanisms for sexually exploited children. Such victims should not be put into the juvenile justice system, but be focused on addressing the underlying factors contributing to their exploitation to prevent further victimization.