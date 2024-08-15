Better Access At The PA Capitol Complex

HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced the launch of an accessibility study aimed at improving access and mobility for individuals with disabilities throughout the state Capitol Complex. The Department of General Services is leading the study that will identify and suggest actions to improve access and mobility throughout the Capitol Building, East Wing, North Office Building, K. Leroy Irvis Office Building, and Matthew J. Ryan Legislative Office Building. Gov. Josh Shapiro said the Capitol Complex is a place where all Pennsylvanians should be able to visit. The study is the first step in making that a reality and will allow state government to create a more inclusive workplace. Various stakeholders will be engaged in the study to help provide a list of improvements that meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards. The study is expected to be completed by spring 2025.