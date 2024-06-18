Bear Sightings In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County have received reports of bear sightings in the area of Dover Court in the Canterbury Estates neighborhood. It was reported that a large and small bear may be together. There have been no reports of the bears being hostile or aggressive at this time. Residents are asked to move trash containers and bird feeders inside, so not to attract the bears. If bears are seen, do not approach them or attempt to confine them in any way. Upper Allen Township Police have notified the State Game Commission of the sightings. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Township Police via 9-1-1 or 717-238-9676 regarding any concerns about public safety.