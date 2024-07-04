Be Safe With Fireworks This July 4th Holiday

HARRISBURG – Many will enjoy fireworks this 4th of July. PA’’s Deputy State Fire Commissioner J.C. Tedorski says children should never use fireworks as the tips of lit sparklers reach the same temperature as a blow torch with sparkler accidents being the number two cause of emergency room visits for firework injuries. He added to know your local laws regarding fireworks and be mindful of your neighbors and pets when using them. Some firework safety tips can be found by clicking on the banner below.

