Battle For White House Comes To PA This Week

PENNSYLVANIA – The Keystone State will be an important battleground state this November in the race for President of the United States. PA Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigned yesterday in Ambler, Montgomery County, on behalf of Democrat presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Both governors are reportedly on the campaign’s list of potential running mates, though Whitmer claimed she is not interested in the role, instead wanting to finish her second term as governor. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a campaign rally on Wednesday evening in Harrisburg. That rally is scheduled to take place at the New Holland Arena at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.