Battle For PA Over Fracking

HARRISBURG (AP) – Facing the need to win PA, Vice President Kamala Harris has now sworn off any prior assertion that she opposes fracking. But that hasn’t stopped former Republican President Donald Trump from wielding her position to win over working-class voters in the key battleground state where the industry means jobs. Last week, in his first appearance in PA since Harris became the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, Trump repeatedly warned that Harris would ban fracking and devastate the economy in the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state. Harris called to ban fracking as a presidential primary candidate in 2019. Oil and gas producers have opposed a range of energy policies under the Biden-Harris Administration. While Harris considers choosing PA Gov. Josh Shapiro as a finalist to be her running mate, Trump has made it clear that he won’t concede the Keystone State.