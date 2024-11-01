Attorneys General Battle Left / Dr. Jeremiah Prayer Call Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features another panel discussion from the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit held in Washington, DC. Two state Attorneys General discuss the effort to stop the runaway left. Then, as the nation approaches the upcoming Nov. 5th election, Dr. David Jeremiah gives a call for Christians to get out and vote and pray for our nation. Tune in to Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”