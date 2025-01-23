Attempted Carjackings Along Interstate 83

YORK – State Police arrested a York County man after some attempted carjackings along Interstate 83. On Jan. 21 around 3:23 p.m., troopers were notified of two men fighting on I-83 South at mile marker 19.5 in Springettsbury Township. An investigation determined that 50-year-old Timothy Shaw of Dover was operating a white SUV which collided with the median and then veered off the roadway. When several motorists stopped to assist Shaw, he attempted to forcibly steal their vehicles. During one attempt, Shaw threw a victim from the shoulder onto I-83. He then walked onto I-83 and attempted to rob numerous other southbound vehicles. Shaw was taken into custody and found to be under the influence of drugs. He’s charged with robbery, DUI, reckless endangering another person, and other charges. Police identified three victims involved with the incident. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP-York at 717-428-1011.