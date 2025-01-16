Arrests In Lancaster County Shooting

COLUMBIA – A shooting in Lancaster County is under investigation. Police responded to the 100 block of S. 4th Street in Columbia around 4:30 p.m. yesterday. An 18-year old-male suffered gunshot wounds and is currently in stable condition. Police arrested 18-year-old Justin Freshwater and detained a juvenile male near the scene. Freshwater is being charged with aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. Police say all of the participants have been identified and there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is encouraged to call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-2120.