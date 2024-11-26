Arrest Made In Ephrata Robbery

LANCASTER – A 16-year-old male juvenile has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Ephrata. On November 19, Ephrata Police charged a juvenile male from Lancaster with one count of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other charges in connection to a robbery which happened Sept. 2 at the Tobacco King store at 108 N Reading Road in Ephrata. A warrant was obtained and the juvenile was apprehended in Lancaster City on Sunday, November 24 by Lancaster Police. The juvenile was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000. He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center after failing to post bail.