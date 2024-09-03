Arrest In Lancaster County Assault

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County charged a man with strangulation, theft by unlawful taking, and assault after an incident at the Sunoco at 1000 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township. Authorities say 26-year-old Frank Wright II of Hershey was seen by the victim within the Sunoco and tried to flee from him. The victim and Wright have a child together. Wright grabbed the victim from behind and wrapped his right arm around their neck, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing. He threw the victim to the ground after the strangulation. The victim dropped an iPhone when they were taken to the ground. Wright picked up the phone and walked away with it. The phone was later found by police and returned to the victim. A criminal complaint was filed August 20th and an arrest warrant obtained. Wright turned himself in to police and was taken to Lancaster County Prison.