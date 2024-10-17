Arrest After Suspicious Marietta Incidents

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Cumberland County man was arrested on attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and other charges. On October 13 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Sheetz in Marietta for a suspicious person. Victims stated a man attempted to enter their vehicle while they were inside the vehicle, but locked the doors after the man was acting suspiciously around their vehicle. After being unsuccessful, the man continued through the parking lot where he engaged with a group of juveniles. The man told one of the female juveniles that she had “5 seconds to get in the truck”. When the female declined, the man left the parking lot and entered a housing development across the street. The man then engaged with a couple going up the stairs to an apartment where he pushed the male party to the side and attempted to grab the female party. 42-year-old Jared Sweigard of Enola was later identified after he was located in Lancaster City driving the vehicle and wearing the same clothing described by the victims. Sweigard admitted to his actions. Sweigard was taken to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. Anyone with information or camera footage they wish to share regarding the incident can contact Susquehanna Regional Police Detective Laurel Bair at 717-426-1164.