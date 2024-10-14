Area Shootings Under Investigation

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was injured after a shooting. On Saturday, October 12 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of S. Anne Street and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their hand. The victim stated he was in his bedroom asleep when a bullet traveled through his window and struck him. Officers collected multiple shell casings and bullet fragments in the nearby area. Officers also observed damage to several homes on the block, which is believed to have been caused by the gunfire. Residents were notified, and thankfully, no other injuries were reported. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has information, please contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or leaving an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.

COLUMBIA – A shots-fired incident is under investigation in Columbia, Lancaster County. On October 11 shortly after 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to he 100 block of Elbow Avenue. Upon searching the area, officers located casings and live rounds. There were no reported injuries and no property damage reported at the time. Three individuals were reported to have fled from the area on foot. Anyone with camera footage in the area or who may information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

YORK – Police in York are investigating a shooting. On Friday, October 11 around 2:19 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Princess Street and found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about the incident can contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.