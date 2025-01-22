Area Law Enforcement Help With Presidential Inauguration

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP – After helping in the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Lancaster County’s Pequea Township Police Department was invited back to this year’s Presidential Inauguration. Chief Michener and Officer Melot spent 4 days in our nation’s capital to assist in security details surrounding the inauguration with a multi-jurisdictional task force of 94 Law Enforcement Officers from various agencies in Lancaster County, other areas of PA, and other states. The Task Force joined about 3,800 other out of area law enforcement officers from across the United States. The Taskforce worked with the Secret Service, Homeland Security, and other agencies and safely completed a 17 hour detail without incident. The planning for the event started early in 2024 and well before the election. Their commitment to assist in the detail was made well prior to knowing who would be elected. All expenses were reimbursed by DC’s Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.