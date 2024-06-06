Area Congressman Named To House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Scott Perry has been named to the powerful House Intelligence Committee by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Speaker Johnson was replacing spots on the committee that opened up after the resignations of two GOP members. Congressman Perry said he was humbled by Speaker Johnson’s confidence in him, his service to our nation, and his experience in this arena. Perry said he looks forward to “providing not only a fresh perspective, but conducting actual oversight – not blind obedience to some facets of our Intel Community that all too often abuse their powers, resources, and authority to spy on the American People.”