Area Cities To Welcome-In 2025

PENNSYLVANIA – Cities in our area will be welcoming in 2025. Lancaster will join the Lancaster Stormers at Clipper Stadium for a New Year’s Eve celebration filled with music, food, and entertainment including a new take on the iconic Red Rose Drop. The event culminates with fireworks, lighting up the sky as the community rings in the new year together. Lebanon will usher in 2025 at their Bologna Drop along S. Eighth Street, between Chestnut & Cumberland Streets. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats is processing the bologna which will be donated to Lebanon Rescue Mission after the event. York will have live music until midnight when a white rose descends from the sky in Continental Square followed by a colorful fireworks display. Returning to North 2nd Street, Harrisburg’s New Year’s Eve festivities and signature Strawberry Drop will welcome in the new year.