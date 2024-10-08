Another Pillar To Battle PA Crime

HARRISBURG – Members of the PA House Republican Caucus unveiled the third pillar of its four-pillared approach to tackling violent crime. The bills are focused on effective prosecution. One bill would allow for prosecutors within the PA Office of Attorney General to be requested by county district attorney offices to supplement their staff in the event additional resources are necessary. Another bill aims to end the lack of statewide uniformity on the availability of bail by expanding the role of the PA Sentencing Commission by charging it with publishing guidelines for the availability of bail and conditions for pretrial release of defendants. Another creates a public registry, similar to that of Megan’s Law, to account for severe violent offenders and also creates pathways to counseling for convicted people to work their way back into society. Another would empower judges to make decisions that prioritize public safety, not just whether a defendant poses a flight risk.