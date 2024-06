Another Day Of Closure At Lancaster County Government Center

LANCASTER – Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen Street in Lancaster will be closed to the public again today due to continued clean-up efforts from the water pipe burst. The County Commissioners have canceled today’s Work Session meeting. Out of an abundance of caution, the Commissioners are also moving the Wednesday June 5th Board of Commissioners meeting to the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center at 101 Champ Blvd, Manheim in Room 102/101 beginning at 9:15 a.m.