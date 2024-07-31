An Audition For Vice President

AMBLER (AP) – Democrat PA Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is under consideration to be Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate, is practicing a tradition in presidential campaigns by walking the line between open self-promotion and loyal advocacy for the potential boss in what amounts to unofficial auditions. Shapiro told voters in Ambler, Montgomery County, this week, that Harris belongs in the White House and then reminded them of all he’s done as governor. His allies argue that he would help Harris win PA. Shapiro sidestepped questions about the vetting process and stressed Harris should not be pressured. But he’s mentioned more than once that he’s known her for nearly two decades. Shapiro is an outspoken supporter of abortion who has won three statewide elections in the Commonwealth. He has taken flak from the left for his support for Israel’s war on Hamas, along with support of a private school voucher program and natural gas infrastructure.