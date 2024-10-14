Alert For Lancaster City Water Customers

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police issued an alert that beginning today, AmeriCorp interns will go door to door in Lancaster Township and Lancaster City doing home lead pipe assessments for City of Lancaster water customers. The team is expected to spend 5 weeks starting this month and will be wearing AmeriCorps shirts or jackets as well as hi-visibility vests. If you have any concerns or notice anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. It is part of Lancaster City’s ongoing effort to ensure safe drinking water. You can learn more about the City’s Water Service Line Inventory by clicking on the banner below.

